28.06.2022 15:00:07

Sistema PJSFC: Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
28-Jun-2022 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Moscow, Russia 28 June 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that it has released its Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2021.

 

The Report provides an overview of the payments to governments made by subsidiary undertakings of Sistema, represented by legal entities of Segezha Group involved in logging activities, for the year 2021 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom.

The Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/disclosure/disclosure.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistemas global depositary receipts are listed under the SSA ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the AFKS ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Investor Relations

Public Relations

Sergei Levitskiy

Sergei Kopytov

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

 

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: PGR
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 171217
EQS News ID: 1385699

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

