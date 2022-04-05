Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces AGM date

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)

Sistema announces AGM date

Moscow, Russia - 5 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that the Board of Directors at a meeting on 5 April 2022 resolved to hold the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 24 June 2022 with absentee voting. The record date for participation in the AGM is 31 May 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 24 June 2022 will be deemed valid for the AGM.

