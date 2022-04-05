Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces AGM date

05.04.2022 18:00:09

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
05-Apr-2022 / 19:00 MSK
Sistema announces AGM date

Moscow, Russia - 5 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that the Board of Directors at a meeting on 5 April 2022 resolved to hold the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 24 June 2022 with absentee voting. The record date for participation in the AGM is 31 May 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 24 June 2022 will be deemed valid for the AGM.

 

 

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.  

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.
