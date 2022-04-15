Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors

15.04.2022 14:00:04

Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors

Moscow, Russia - 15 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 15 April 2022 elected Anna Belova as acting Chairwoman of Sistema's Board of Directors.

Earlier, Vladimir Yevtushenkov stepped down from the Corporation's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors also resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM) to be held on 19 May 2022 in the form of absentee voting in order to determine the number of directors to serve on the Corporation's Board. The record date for participation in the EGM is set for 25 April 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 19 May 2022 (exclusive) will be deemed eligible for the EGM.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.   

 
Nachrichten