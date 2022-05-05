Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
05.05.2022 18:50:07

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
05-May-2022 / 19:50 MSK
Moscow, Russia 5 May 2022  Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that on 5 May 2022 the Board of Directors resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting to elect the Corporations Board of Directors.

 

The record date for participation in the EGM is 16 May 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 9 July 2022 will be deemed valid for the EGM. Shareholders proposals on nominees to the Board of Directors will be accepted until 9 June 2022.

 

Sistema also informs shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for 24 June 2022 cannot be held within the specified timeframe. The Board of Directors is currently inquorate due to the resignation of some directors, and consequently lacks the authority to make decisions normally falling within its powers, except for decisions related to the convening and preparation of the EGM to elect the new Board of Directors. A decision on the new date for the AGM will be made by the Board of Directors elected at the EGM on 9 July 2022.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the SSA ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru. 
