Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors

10.06.2022 16:30:02
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors
Moscow, Russia 10 June 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 10 June 2022 approved the list of nominees to Sistemas Board of Directors, to be voted on by an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM).
The nominees for Sistemas Board of Directors are:
The EGM to elect the Corporations Board of Directors will be held on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting.
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the SSA ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.
