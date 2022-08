Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting

Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, Russia 15 August 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and of a meeting of its Board of Directors, both held on 12 August 2022.

The AGM re-elected Sistemas incumbent Board of Directors:

Anna Belova; Elena Chikisheva (independent director); Yaroslav Kuzminov (independent director); Nikolay Mikhailov (independent director); Mikhail Shamolin; Tagir Sitdekov; Ali Uzdenov; Oleg Vyugin (independent director); Daniel Wolfe (independent director).

The AGM also decided not to pay out dividends based on the Corporations 2021 results, and it approved Business Solutions and Technologies JSC as Sistemas auditor for 2022. The AGM also approved the amended Regulations on Remuneration and Compensation Paid to the Members of the Corporations Board of Directors.

At a meeting following the AGM, Sistemas Board of Directors re-elected Anna Belova as its Chair.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergei Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

Investor Relations

Sergei Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru