04.05.2022 19:40:05
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema increases effective stake in Etalon Group to 48.8%
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema increases effective stake in Etalon Group to 48.8%
Moscow, Russia 4 May 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema, the Corporation, or together with its subsidiaries and affiliates the Group) announces that the non-deliverable swap agreement concluded in May 2021 between Sistema and a financial partner with respect to global depositary receipts of Etalon Group PLC (the GDRs) was terminated. The Corporations wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC thereby acquired 72,854,619 GDRs for a total of RUB 4.5 billion, and the Groups effective stake in Etalon Group PLC increased to 48.8%.
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:
|ISIN:
|US48122U2042
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|SSA
|LEI Code:
|213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|Sequence No.:
|159620
|EQS News ID:
|1343945
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
