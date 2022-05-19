|
19.05.2022 18:00:06
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema received permission to retain the depository receipts program
|
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema received permission to retain the depository receipts program
Moscow, Russia 19 May 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) announces that the Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investments in the Russian Federation has granted Corporations application and permitted Sistema to maintain circulation of its depositary receipts (ISIN US48122U2042, ISIN US48122U1051) outside the Russian Federation until 13 May 2023 pursuant to the Federal Law No. 114-FZ on Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation, which came into effect on 27 April 2022.
***
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the SSA ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.
|
