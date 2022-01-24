Sistema PJSFC (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme



24-Jan-2022 / 19:00 MSK

Moscow , January 24, 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 5 031 600 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance Number of shares purchased VWAP of shares purchased, RUB 13.01.2022 17.01.2022 953 600 23,54 14.01.2022 18.01.2022 991 500 22,68 17.01.2022 19.01.2022 1 014 000 22,15 18.01.2022 20.01.2022 1 064 500 21,05 19.01.2022 21.01.2022 1 008 000 22,25

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on January 24, 2022.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 307 478 171 ordinary shares.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com .

