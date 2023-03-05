Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
05.03.2023 18:30:04

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
05-March-2023 / 20:30 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Moscow, Russia 5 March 2023 Sistema PJSFC (the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that all the agreements entered into by the Corporation on October 19, 2022, to acquire in aggregate a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group from Swedish Eastnine and East Capital Holding AB, as well as a group of individual investors, have been amicably terminated by the parties thereto.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

 

 


