05.03.2023 18:30:04
Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Moscow, Russia 5 March 2023 Sistema PJSFC (the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that all the agreements entered into by the Corporation on October 19, 2022, to acquire in aggregate a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group from Swedish Eastnine and East Capital Holding AB, as well as a group of individual investors, have been amicably terminated by the parties thereto.
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:
