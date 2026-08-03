ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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03.08.2026 20:23:29
Site visit: Northern Star heralds new era for KCGM as Elliott circles
Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST) reportedly hosted representatives from Elliott Investment Management at its flagship KCGM operation in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, just a day after the company hosted around 50 analysts, investors and media on site. On June 1, Elliott revealed it had been building a stake worth well over A$1 billion ($700 million) in Northern Star since February, and called for a strategic review and a refresh of the board and management team. Since then, Northern Star announced the appointment of Glencore executive Suresh Vadnagra to replace outgoing boss Stuart Tonkin as CEO from October 5. Elliott noted the announcement at the time but said the need for “substantial board enhancement and a comprehensive strategic review” had not diminished. Northern Star subsequently appointed former Perseus Mining (ASX/TSX: PRU) CEO Jeff Quartermaine as a non-executive director. When handing down its quarterly production results last week, Northern Star management declined to comment on Elliott’s campaign but confirmed that engagement was ongoing. That engagement extended to Elliott visiting KCGM on Monday, sources confirmed. A day earlier, Northern Star held a separate investor tour to the operation to show off a now-completed A$1.6 billion mill expansion project. New era Northern Star’s KCGM super pit. Image: Kristie Batten. Gold has been mined from the corridor which hosts KCGM, known as the Golden Mile, since 1893, producing more than 65 million ounces of gold. The fragmented area was consolidated in 1989. Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX, NYSE: B) ran the operation as a 50:50 joint venture up until 2019, when each stake was acquired by Northern Star and Saracen Mineral Holdings, respectively. Northern Star acquired Saracen in 2020, bringing the KCGM asset into Australian hands for the first time in its modern history. Since then, Northern Star has increased resources from 12 million ounces (Moz) of gold to 42Moz of gold and reserves from 6.3Moz of gold to 15Moz of gold. The three-year KCGM expansion project comprised the more than doubling of plant capacity from 13 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 27Mtpa. The project entered the commissioning phase last week. The expansion is being delivered in two stages, with the initial stage replacing around 85% of the existing plant. The second stage will consolidate KCGM’s processing by integrating the old Gidji plant into the expanded Fimiston plant. The existing Fimiston plant will continue to operate this month, with the tie-in to the expanded facility planned for September. The full ramp-up to 27Mtpa will take around two years. Northern Star chief technical officer Steve McClare told site visitors that the combination of the new processing facility and the introduction of new renewable energy sources would result in a “significant” reduction in costs. The plant will be fed by increasing tonnage from the operation’s centrepiece, the 4 kilometre-long Super Pit, as well as a growing underground component. Open pit material movement reached a record 88Mtpa in the 12 months to June 30, while underground mining volumes hit a record 3.2Mtpa under Northern Star’s ownership. Outlook pending KCGM produced 467,642 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of A$2,495 an ounce in the 12 months to June 30, 2026. When committing to the expansion in 2023, Northern Star forecasted KCGM would produce 900,000oz of gold per year at ASIC of A$1,425/oz, which would make it the largest gold producer in Australia and the fourth largest globally. Following several production downgrades earlier this year, analysts on the site tour were aiming to get a more definitive view of the near-term outlook for KCGM. Northern Star plans to release its 2027 financial year guidance on August 20, and longer-term guidance out to 2029 is not expected until next year. Tonkin kept a low profile on the site visit, preferring to let his team present, but chimed in to urge the investment community to be patient and “go easy” on the team. “I know everyone’s trying to triangulate guidance, but you’re going to get it in three weeks for a year, and then this plan will be fleshed out,” he said. Tonkin said the company needed more time to assess the initial performance of the mill expansion and incorporate early operating data before forming its view on FY27 guidance. “You’re going to get that guidance,” he said. “I’m really just looking at [the team] about how excited they are about the future, but equally about showing what has been achieved in the years since we acquired this asset, because we’re talking about decades in front of us.” “This is the cash engine for the business going forward and it’s set up really well.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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