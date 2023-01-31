Sitecore announces 2023 Most Valuable Professionals

Annual award program honors 241 individuals who demonstrated exceptional support for the Sitecore community

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, today announced the 2023 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). In its 17th year, 241 MVPs are being named for demonstrating outstanding engagement and support for the global Sitecore community.

Sitecore's MVP Program honors members of the international Sitecore community who have demonstrated advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform and a commitment to sharing knowledge and technical expertise with community partners, customers, and prospects over the past year. MVP candidates are evaluated by a panel of Sitecore employees, ranging from developers to members of the executive team. This year, MVPs were identified in the following areas: Ambassador, Strategy, and Technology.

More than 226 MVPs have been honored at least five times in the program's 17-year history. This year 34 MVPs celebrate a milestone of more than ten years. Those who hit their ten-year milestone in 2023 include: Anders Laub, Cameron Walker, Dan Cruickshank, David Mead, Jeroen Speldekamp, Julia Gavrilova, Marek Musielak, Michael Reynolds and Rasmus Kirkegaard Mortensen.

"It is with great pleasure we honor these 241 professionals with this elite distinction for their commitment, inspiration, technical acumen, mentorship and support", said Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. "MVPs are the backbone of the global Sitecore community, representing partners, customers, developers, marketing professionals and business executives. The knowledge and experience they share help our customers and partners build incredible digital experiences for their organizations and customers."

"I am honoured to be awarded a Sitecore MVP for the 10th time. This recognition brought back memories of the first MVP award I received 10 years ago, which was completely unexpected", said Julia Gavrilova, long-time Sitecore MVP. "I don't know any other development community where everyone is so supportive and eager to share knowledge and expertise. I am very proud to be part of this group of professionals, and am excited to continue helping others to learn, grow and build incredible digital experiences with Sitecore."

Zoé Freeman, first-time Sitecore MVP shared, "I am overjoyed to be accepted to the MVP Program as an Ambassador. My journey with Sitecore has allowed me to bring people, projects and products together, win awards, travel and further my career. This award is the culmination of that journey and I'm so grateful to Sitecore for the honour. I want to continue to make an impact that matters as a champion for diversity and an advocate for the amazing people and technology that make up the Sitecore community."

Sitecore MVPs receive exclusive invitations to MVP discussion forums, regional meetings, and the MVP Summit. Recipients also gain access to early product releases, discussions with Sitecore product teams, and exclusive invitations to webinars.

Fast-facts about Sitecore's 2023 MVP honorees:

One in five honorees named first-time Sitecore MVP

Sitecore MVPs span 30 countries and more than 80 companies

Top MVP representation is in the U.S., U.K., Australia , India and the Netherlands

, and Argentina and Barbados are represented on the MVP coverage list for the first time

and are represented on the MVP coverage list for the first time Designations include: 74 Ambassador MVPs, 30 Strategy MVPs, and 137 Technology MVPs

Upcoming key events for the Sitecore Community include Sitecore Hackathon 2023, March 4–5; and the Sitecore User Group Conference (SUGCON) Europe, March 23-24 in Malaga, Spain, among other events throughout the year.

To learn more and to see the complete list of 2023 Sitecore MVPs, program details, and activities, visit mvp.sitecore.com.

