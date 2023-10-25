Sitecore Reveals Ultimate Winners of Annual Sitecore Experience Awards 2023

United Airlines, Destination Gold Coast and BDR Thermea Group Take Top Honors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore today announced its Ultimate Experience Award Winners; the top global honors given as part of the Sitecore Experience Awards (SEAs).

The Ultimate Experience Award Winners are the top level of recognition from the 2023 Sitecore Experience Awards (SEAs) recognizing outstanding achievement and unwavering commitment to customer experience. There are six award categories per geographic region, with only one Ultimate Experience Award winner chosen in each region for its superior use of Sitecore's composable products.

The Ultimate Experience Winners are United Airlines (Americas region winner); Destination Gold Coast (APAC and Japan region winner); and BDR Thermea (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region winner).

More details about the winning submissions:

United Airlines (Americas)

The Americas SEA winner in the "Most Powerful Tech Stack Integration" category, United Airlines with their partner Americaneagle.com are recognized as the 2023 Ultimate Experience Award winner in the Americas for their exemplary use of a composable architecture to transform digital signage at United's hub airports giving travelers a simple, seamless experience.

Destination Gold Coast (APAC and Japan)

Initially winning in the "Most Powerful Tech Stack Integration" category, Destination Gold Coast and their partner PING Works are recognized as the Ultimate Experience Award Winner for APAC and Japan . Australia's Gold Coast drives more than one hundred percent higher tourist engagement with Sitecore in run-up to 2032 Summer Olympics, with Sitecore composable solutions delivering triple-digit increases in conversions and new business opportunities.

BDR Thermea Group (EMEA)

Initially winning in both the "Best Experience Transformation" and "Best Leadership in an Experience Transformation" SEA categories in EMEA, Marketing Manager and Digital Strategy Lead, Matt Allmark and BDR Thermea Group along with partner Avanade/ Accenture, were recognized as an Ultimate Experience Award winner for using Sitecore XM Cloud to increase site visits and internal productivity at lower costs.

"Sitecore is driven to help companies improve their customer experiences and business success through the implementation of composable technology. The winners of Sitecore's Ultimate Experience Awards understand our mission and have shown tremendous growth through their implementation of Sitecore products," said Lee Miles, Chief Customer Success Officer, Sitecore. "Customers like our 2023 Ultimate Experience Award Winners have enabled true flexibility with 'future-proof' composable solutions to drive their businesses forward. We are thrilled to be able to recognize them and celebrate their accomplishments."

SEA 2023 winners have all demonstrated their use of Sitecore solutions to make a significant and measurable impact for their customers and to their business. The rigorous selection process proves these winners are the best of the best within their regions.

Regional Sitecore Experience Awards winners were announced earlier this month. The full list can be found at Sitecore.com .

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at https://www.sitecore.com/ .

