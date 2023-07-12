|
12.07.2023 17:31:00
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.
Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.siteone.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 844-825-9789 (domestic) or 412-317-5180 (international), or by clicking on this link for instant telephone access to the call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call is 1823770 and for the replay the passcode is 10180700. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 16, 2023.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
