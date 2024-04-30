SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces Purchase of Majority Stake in Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company has purchased a majority stake in Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery, LLC ("Devil Mountain”), joining forces with minority owner and CEO Drew McMillan.

Devil Mountain is the largest wholesale distributor of landscape trees and plants in California, with eight wholesale nursery distribution branches and six growing facilities across the state. The transaction includes the option for SiteOne to purchase the remaining interest in Devil Mountain in future years. Drew McMillan will continue to lead Devil Mountain as its President.

"Since Pat Murphy founded Devil Mountain in San Ramon in 1995, he and later Drew have built an outstanding team, network of facilities and reputation as the California market leader in nursery wholesale distribution,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "Devil Mountain’s ability to deliver the full range of high-quality nursery products to contractors and projects of all sizes completes our full product line offering for our customers in California and provides us with a terrific platform for Nursery growth in the Western US. We are very excited to welcome Pat, Drew and the talented Devil Mountain team to the SiteOne family and look forward to working together to build our Nursery capability further throughout the western region.”

"Devil Mountain has always sought to be a one stop shop for our customers’ plant and tree needs. SiteOne is the perfect partner to expand our geographic reach and product offerings, while offering excellent long-term growth opportunities for our associates,” said Drew McMillan, CEO of Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery.

This is the second acquisition in 2024 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

About Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery:

Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery is the largest distributor of landscape trees and plants in California, focusing on sales to landscape professionals. Devil Mountain maintains best in class nurseries, conducts a robust brokerage service, and operates six growing facilities for premium trees and plants, including the popular Swan Hill Olives® non-fruiting olive tree. Since 1995, Devil Mountain has been a single source nursery providing trees and plants to commercial and residential landscape companies, landscape architects, municipalities, and major end users. For more information, visit www.devilmountainnursery.com

