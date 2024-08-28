|
SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor conferences:
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Fireside Chat: 2:30 PM EDT
Zelman Housing Summit
Location: Boston, MA
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Additional investor materials and company information is available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne’s website at: http://investors.siteone.com/
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
