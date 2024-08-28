SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Fireside Chat: 2:30 PM EDT

Zelman Housing Summit

Location: Boston, MA

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Additional investor materials and company information is available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne’s website at: http://investors.siteone.com/

