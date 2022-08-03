|
03.08.2022 16:12:29
SiteOne Landscape Supply Slips 7% As Q2 Sales Come In Below View
(RTTNews) - Shares of landscape supplies distributor SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) are falling more than 7% Wednesday morning after reporting second-quarter sales below analysts' view.
Net sales for the quarter increased to $1.216 billion from $1.084 billion for the prior-year period, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.24 billion.
Net income for the second quarter increased 14% to $140.7 million or $3.07 per share from $123.5 million or $2.70 per share a year ago. The consensus estimate stood at $3.04 per share.
SITE is at $130.77 currently. It has traded in the range of $108.77 - $260.00 in the past 1 year.
