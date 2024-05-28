28.05.2024 15:00:00

SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on June 4, 2024. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4, at 8:40 a.m. CT (9:40 a.m. ET).

A link to the live webcast along with additional investor materials and company information will be available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne’s website at: http://investors.siteone.com/

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

