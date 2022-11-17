Sitero Introduces IBC Services

Tech-Enabled Biosafety and IBC services are now available with Sitero

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sitero announces a new Biosafety service offering for clinical and research sites to support their Biosafety compliance management. The services will be led by Dr. Sarah Ziegler, an expert in the field of Biosafety with years of experience at institutions across the country. Institutional Biosafety Committees (IBCs) are an NIH requirement for specific types of research. Sitero's IBC Services will give customers a configurable, technology-enabled solution when choosing an IBC provider. IBC compliance at clinical trial locations is growing rapidly, with an increasing number of Human Gene Transfer (HGT) products entering trials, but there exists a limited number of IBC suppliers.

"I am excited to offer my extensive experience and Biosafety expertise to help sites operate in a safe environment and navigate the hurdles of the NIH," said Dr. Ziegler, VP of Biosafety and IBC Services at Sitero. "For many sites that are new to Biosafety it can be overwhelming to understand and establish compliance, so we make sure to take a straightforward, practical approach but we are unwavering in our commitment to Biosafety fundamentals."

IBC compliance is new to most clinical trial sites, but with emerging infectious diseases and regulatory requirements, institutions need to have a trusted provider like Sitero. Sitero's team consists of a highly experienced group of Biosafety professionals with a combined experience that is unmatched in the marketplace.

"Ethics, compliance and innovation drive all our offerings at Sitero," said David Ingraham, President at Sitero. "This is why we brought in industry experts and experienced leaders like Dr. Ziegler to help address the enhanced focus on Biosafety with a fresh, technology-enabled approach to IBC services."

Sarah Ziegler, Ph.D., RBP, CBSP, - VP, Biosafety and IBC Services at Sitero

Dr. Sarah Ziegler is responsible for leading the Biosafety and IBC services at Sitero. Dr. Ziegler was previously the Deputy Director of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) with the USDA, where she supervised laboratory operations and Biorisk management. Sarah is an ABSA-certified biosafety professional and is passionate about ensuring the safety of workers and the community during biomedical research. She has previously served as an IBC chair, Biosafety Officer, and Responsible Official for multiple research institutions. She has consulted on projects as an SME for laboratory design review, Biorisk Management, and Laboratory Operations. Dr. Ziegler has led biosafety reviews of new facilities and renovations at multiple locations. She has experience at private institutions, academic entities, and government laboratories. Dr. Ziegler has managed select agent-registered facilities with Tier 1, BSL-4, ABSL-4, BSL-3, ABSL-3, ABSL-3Ag, and Arthropod containment laboratories. She is an active member of ABSA International, previously serving in leadership roles on multiple committees.

About Sitero

Sitero is an emerging leader in Clinical services and software solutions for the life sciences industry. We have experience and expertise in diverse therapeutic areas and focus on innovative, technology-enabled solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core strengths. For early phase studies through Phase III clinical trials, our experienced team delivers high-touch services and technology to ensure the safety of all stakeholders across the clinical research community, emphasizing ethics, compliance, and innovation.

CONTACT: info@sitero.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sitero-introduces-ibc-services-301681382.html

SOURCE Sitero,LLC.