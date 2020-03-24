SiteSeer Professional Expands Software Development Team

BOISE, Idaho, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional retail site selection and market intelligence software, is excited to welcome a new addition to the organization. The firm has hired Cody Holtrop as a senior software engineer. Holtrop will build and maintain SiteSeer Professional, which is slated to roll out its 3.0 release by summer 2020.

As a member of SiteSeer's development team, Holtrop will be instrumental in designing and developing new features for the company's software-as-a-service products as well as creating and supporting custom client solutions. Prior to joining SiteSeer Technologies, Holtrop was an automated systems engineer, working with clients such as Tesla, Panasonic and Mitsubishi, building and integrating new automation technologies on both the hardware and software side of production environments. Holtrop holds a Bachelor of Science in virtual technology and design from the University of Idaho.

Tom Kessler, SiteSeer's chief information officer, states that SiteSeer is continuing to look at ways to deliver a better end-user experience. "We have some exciting advancements in the works for 2020," says Kessler, who is head of product on the software development team. "With Cody on the team, we expect to not only deliver new features faster than ever before, but also leverage his experience in visualization and design to provide a more intuitive and immersive product. Users will see Cody's impact shortly with the release of SiteSeer 3.0. and its enhancements that help retailers, economic development professionals, brokers and developers operate smarter in today's volatile environment."

Holtrop joined the SiteSeer team in January 2020.

Learn more about upcoming SiteSeer developments by reaching out to the SiteSeer team.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions through mapping, demographics, custom reporting, analytics, and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.

SOURCE SiteSeer Technologies