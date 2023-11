Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

The markets have ground their way through a murky economy in 2023. Despite the S&P 500 index returning 17% year to date, elevated inflation and higher interest rates linger. Investors should remain selective about where they invest their money. Sticking with companies with near-term catalysts for growth is probably the best place to look for future winners.To give you some ideas, here are two leading stocks in the burgeoning markets of ride-sharing and artificial intelligence (AI) that could be timely buys right now.Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock is starting to pick up momentum again after a period of slowing growth. Share prices are up 120% this year, and the company's improving margins and profitability means it's not too late to buy the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel