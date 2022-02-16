|
Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys
Earnings season is in full swing, with many tech stocks reporting earnings in the past few weeks. With so many companies announcing their latest financial results, it might be hard to decide which companies are the best ones to buy right now. If you are suffering from analysis paralysis and don't know where to deploy cash right now, you might want to consider Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). Both companies shattered analyst estimates, and they also made announcements that could make the coming decade fruitful for investors. However, both stocks are substantially off their all-time highs, with Twilio being down 57%. At these lowered prices, it could be a good time to invest. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
