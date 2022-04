Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a group, real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been under pressure since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Americans largely stayed at home in an effort to flatten the infection curve, many businesses temporarily closed. Stores that sold non-essentials were shuttered, and offices sat empty. As a result, significant numbers of those businesses were unable to pay their rents, and many of their REIT landlords, in the face of falling revenues, cut their dividends.Not all REITs were in that position, however. These two, for example, have navigated the first two years of the COVID-19 crisis without major hits to their business models, and have longer-term growth catalysts, too. Let's take a closer look at these two stocks and see why they are a great buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading