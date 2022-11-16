|
16.11.2022 11:49:00
Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys
With outsized inflation, rising interest rates, a stock market correction, and the looming possibility of a U.S. recession, everyday investors want to know what to do with their money. Investors tend to turn to the professionals for insight, and the pros seem to be turning to cash.According to the Bank of America Global Research Fund Manager Survey, fund managers in October reportedly reached their highest cash levels since 2001. These managers are supposed to grow invested capital for their funds. But they're increasingly avoiding what's seen as a turbulent market and are now sitting on 6.3% cash, preferring the safety of interest income at improved rates. I strongly suspect many investors are following the fund managers' lead and moving to cash as well. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Maintaining at least some cash position in a portfolio (the general recommendation is a minimum of 5%) is advantageous.However, I believe that advertising technology (adtech) company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and equipment rental company United Rentals (NYSE: URI) are two stocks that offer better potential returns than cash and are worth buying today. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,51
|-4,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonsolidierungsbewegung: US-Börsen verbuchen Verluste -- ATX leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutscht am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex kann seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste abschütteln. Die US-Börsen notieren im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.