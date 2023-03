Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both well off their all-time highs, now could prove to be one of the best times to put some money to work in the stock market. If history tells us anything, it's that buying equities when uncertainty is high and pessimism is bountiful can lead to outsized returns for the patient investor. If you've found yourself sitting on some extra cash right now, take a closer look at Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). These top retail stocks could be great buys for your portfolio. Warehouse club retailer Costco just announced its fiscal 2023 second-quarter financials, and they were a bit of a mixed bag. Total revenue of $55.3 billion fell short of Wall Street expectations of $55.6 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30, however, exceeded estimates of $3.21. What's more, same-store sales, or comps, were up 5.2%. This period's performance continues a trend of decelerating year-over-year growth over the past several quarters. Continue reading