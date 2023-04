Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's always a smart idea to set cash aside to invest at the right moment. It doesn't have to be a huge amount. With even a few dollars, you might find a promising stock that will grow your money over time. Right here, though, I'll talk about what you can buy if you've got about $150 waiting in the wings.With that amount, you can invest in leaders in three high-growth industries. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a giant in e-commerce and cloud computing. And Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) dominates the world of telemedicine. Today, both of these stocks are trading at bargain levels.Let's take a closer look at these players that promise you a lot of bang for your buck.Continue reading