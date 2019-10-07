Situation Publishing recruits Questex veteran to drive APAC revenues

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Situation Publishing has opened its new APAC headquarters in Singapore and has appointed May Yee Tan as Regional Director.

May Yee has a successful track record of more than 25 years with recognised achievements in media sales, events, integrated marketing and lead generation. Throughout her career at Questex, Fairfax, CBS and IDG, she has established deep relationships with top executives, regional marketing heads and key media influencers of top global and regional companies in the IT industry.

Situation Publishing APAC VP Ali Shareef said: "I am delighted to get May Yee on board, as she is a results-driven sales leader with unparalleled experience in APAC. May Yee brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Situation Publishing and has what it takes to deliver client success and I am looking forward for her to drive our sales efforts as Situation Publishing seeks to accelerate its growth year after year."

Speaking of her new role, May Yee said: "Having spent much of my career spearheading growth in Asia for leading global brands in the IT trade media industry, I regard it as a true privilege to be given the unique opportunity to present the innovation and dynamism of Situation Publishing to key ICT industry players in the APAC region. As digital transformation and innovation drive ICT spending across industries and markets, I look forward to leveraging Situation Publishing's trusted brands and platforms such as The Register, DevClass, The Next Platform and Blocks and Files to help customers amplify their industry presence, thought leadership and competitive advantage."

About Situation Publishing

Situation Publishing is a leading global force in B2B technology publishing headquartered in London with offices in San Francisco, Sydney and Singapore.

Situation Publishing operates a growing portfolio of titles and events, including The Register, DevClass and Serverless, which serve the global tech community.

Situation Publishing works with the world's leading technology businesses to shape and deliver against their marketing objectives. Our services span account-based marketing, go to market content solutions, demand generation, data driven display advertising and live events.

