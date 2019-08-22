SiW Sizzles in 2019: 9-Day Celebration of Innovation, Tech and Entrepreneurship

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when you take the already vibrant entrepreneurial community of Stamford, Connecticut, pour in hundreds of fresh ideas, and add thousands of bright minds from across the Northeast that see possibility and connectivity around every corner? Stamford Innovation Week (SiW) materializes, bringing together dozens of dynamic organizations, including Google Cloud, Deloitte, Slack, NBC Universal, and UCONN for a nine-day celebration of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, September 19 – 27.

SiW's 2019 front-line speakers include Margaret Feeney, head of Innovation at NatWest Markets; Shawn Nelson, founder and CEO of Lovesac; Rajan Mahta, CTO at WWE; Abhijit Shome, vice president of global digital marketing at Mastercard; Kristen Sullivan, partner and head of sustainability and KPI services at Deloitte & Touche; Peter Woodfork, SVP of baseball operations at Major League Baseball; William Tong, Connecticut attorney aeneral, and Matt McCooe, CEO of CT Innovations. Sponsors: NatWest Markets, Deloitte, NBC Sports, CT Next, Connecticut Innovations, McCarter & English, Robinson & Cole, Goodway, Stamford Town Center.

SiW 2019 Highlights

From connecting with others to get an early-stage startup off and running to discovering that next great venture worth investing in, there will be something to inspire everyone at SiW.

FastFWD Innovation & Technology Conference - 9/27 - Stay ahead of the curve and attend SiW's premiere event, FastFWD. which brings together front-line innovator and industry pros to share insights and trends driving innovation and creating disruption today—and examine what the future may hold. We'll explore markets, technologies, geopolitical movements and other "macro" level concepts and events to explore the root cause of change, and what opportunities and challenges we need to prepare for today. https://siweek.org/fastfwd/

Innovation Lab - 9/25 – Can you handle the waveAerospace micro-drone obstacle course? Come face-to-face with a global entrepreneur in the Shared Studios immersive portal, dive into the latest AR/VR experiences by The Glimpse Group, and so much more. Don't miss this indoor/outdoor showcase of the latest ideas, tools, technologies, and experiences defining what it means to innovate today.

Blockchain Day -9/20 – A full-day conference helps you take your blockchain skills (and network) to the next level. Learn more about how Blockchain is being adopted across industries, data privacy and the consumer, then implement these concepts in practical hands-on exercises. https://siweek.org/blockchainday2019

Arts

MetaPOP – Art & Music Festival – 9/20 - An epic urban art festival amidst a dynamic industrial landscape. Live painters, live music, performers, video projection art, food trucks and more.

Open Pop - People's Choice Pop-Up Art Gallery - 9/21- 22 - SiW and Chilton & Chadwick Global Art Advisory have invited local artists to showcase innovation through art. Vote for your favorite works and curate an exclusive exhibit. Artists will have an opportunity for exposure and their work will be offered for sale at the event.

Startup Weekend – 9/20 - Ferguson Library –Looking to explore a business concept? Create a prototype, identify your target consumer, and receive personalized feedback and time with mentors.

Digital Media Events - 9/20 - 9/27 - Creatives and entrepreneurs, educators, and industry leaders examine the future of media and its impact. Talent-development sessions, panels from leaders in the field, and numerous networking opportunities. Don't miss Digital Media Fest at NBCUniversal, which includes a Digital Media Expo and executive panel by NBCUniversal. Other events include a Digital Media CT Summit at UConn Stamford, Digital Media & Design Faculty Showcase, and Digital Media Skills Breakfast Educational Sessions

Hackathon - 9/20 - NatWest Markets, Google Cloud and Girls Who Code team up to help build, support, and grow the pipeline of future female engineers in the U.S.

How to Start Food & Beverage Businesses - 9/21- Hosted by Half Full Brewery –Exploring what it takes to start and grow a food and beverage company today. We'll deconstruct four key areas; How to Start a Food Truck Business; How to Start a Distribution Based Food & Beverage Business; How to Start a Restaurant, and How to Start a Direct-to-Consumer Business.

SiW 2019 Full schedule -https://siweek.org/schedule-2019-3

Developed for entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, designers, makers, and engineers, among others, SiW's focus is providing the inspiration, education and the connections to move great ideas forward. "SiW is part of a larger vision to drive innovation and entrepreneurship and be an engine of economic development in Connecticut and throughout the region," says Founder Jonathan Winkel. "We're creating a dynamic community where people with an idea can plug into an existing network of entrepreneurs, technologists, investors, universities and make that idea a reality."

All events require prior registration. For tickets and full schedule of events visit: https://siweek.org/ Join the mailing list on the SiW home page for announcements and discounts https://siweek.org/.

