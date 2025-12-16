u-blox AG / Key word(s): Delisting

SIX Exchange Regulation approves delisting of u-blox registered shares and grants exemption from specific disclosure requirements



16-Dec-2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Thalwil, Switzerland – 16 December 2025 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that On November 27, 2025, u-blox Holding AG submitted a request to SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) for approval to delist the registered shares of u-blox and seek exemption from certain disclosure requirements in connection with the public tender offer by ZI Zenith S.à r.l., a European indirect subsidiary of funds managed and/or advised by Advent International, L.P. Both applications have received approval from SER. In its decision dated 15 December 2025, SER approved the delisting of all registered shares, each with a nominal value of 10.50 Swiss francs, belonging to u-blox Holding AG, Thalwil (security no. 3'336'167; ISIN: CH0033361673). The delisting of u-blox shares will occur once the judgment of the relevant court on the cancelation becomes final. SER, in consultation with u-blox, will determine the last trading day and the delisting date following the issuance of the final judgment. Also on December 15, 2025, SER granted approval for the request to exempt u-blox from specific disclosure obligations. u-blox is now exempt from the following disclosure requirements, effective from the publication date of this ad hoc announcement (the content of Clauses I. to III. of the dispositive of SER's decision is reproduced here verbatim as a mandatory publication): u-blox Holding AG (Issuer) is exempted, in connection with the planned delisting and until the expiry of the validity period of the Best Price Rule pursuant to Art. 10 para. 1 of the Ordinance of the Swiss Takeover Board on Public Takeover Offers dated 21 August 2008 (Takeover Ordinance, TOO), up to and including 29 April 2026, from the following obligations: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report (Art. 49 et seq. Listing Rules [LR] in conjunction with Art. 10 et seq. Directive on Financial Reporting [DFR] and Annex 1 Point 2.01 (1) Directive Regular Reporting Obligations [DRRO]); Management of the company calendar (Art. 52 LR); Publication of ad hoc announcements (Art. 53 LR in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]), with the exception of the publication of an ad hoc announcement regarding the announcement of the date of delisting of the Issuer’s registered shares; Compliance of the following regular reporting obligations (Art. 55 LR in conjunction with Annex 1 DRRO): Point 1.04 (Change of the auditing body);

Point 1.05 (Change in the balance sheet date);

Point 1.07 (4) (Amendment to the corporate calendar weblink);

Point 1.07 (5) (Amendment to the weblink to the directory of financial statements [annual and semi-annual reports]);

Point 2.01 (1) (Submission of the annual report);

Point 3.03 (Invitation to the General Meeting);

Point 3.05 (Resolutions regarding opting out/opting up);

Point 5.02 (Reporting of conditional capital); Disclosure of management transactions (Art. 56 LR).

The exemption pursuant to Clause I commences with the publication of the ad hoc announcement. The ad hoc announcement must be published no later than 16 December 2025, at 07:30 a.m. in accordance with the requirements set out in Clause IV. In the event of reinstatement of the obligation pursuant to Clause I lit. a, the Issuer must publish the 2025 Annual Report within eight weeks from the date of reinstatement of the obligation pursuant to Art. 49 et seq. LR in conjunction with Art. 10 et seq. DFR and Annex 1 Point 2.01 (1) DRRO, and submit it to SIX Exchange Regulation AG. For further information, please contact: Rafael Duarte Head of Business Control

and Investor Relations Phone: +41 43 547 0693 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com About u-blox Holding AG u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. About Advent Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management* and have made over 435 investments across 44 countries. Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep subsector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 675+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent’s global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals. *Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles. Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Inside Information