22.03.2024 08:00:30
Six in 10 nurses in England turning to credit or savings as costs rise
Royal College of Nursing survey shows NHS nurses’ distress as 77% say they are worse off than a year ago‘I can’t do another one like last year’: nurses on cost of living crisisSix out of 10 NHS nurses have had to use credit or their savings over the last year to help them cope with the soaring cost of living, according to new research.Acute financial pressures are forcing some nurses to limit their energy use while others are going without food. Many are doing extra shifts to help make ends meet.77% of nurses said they were worse off than a year ago.43% said their mental health had been affected by financial problems.68% had rationed gas and electricity.32% said money struggles had damaged their physical health. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
