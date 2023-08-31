|
31.08.2023 16:33:56
Six-month results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2023
The consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio suris Group for January-June 2023 amounted to EUR 148,106 thousand, i.e. 12% less than in the same period in 2022 (EUR 168,217 thousand).
AB Rokiškio suris Group earned a net profit of EUR 1,794 thousand in the first 6 months of 2023. In the same period of 2022, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 5,781 thousand.
The Group's lower operating result is due to a significant drop in demand and prices for fresh fermented cheeses, milk sugar and other whey products and fats (butter, cream) in the first half of 2023.
Annexed:
The Company's unaudited consolidated interim report and consolidated financial statements for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2023.
CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200
Attachment
