Six-month results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2023

The consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio suris Group for January-June 2023 amounted to EUR 148,106 thousand, i.e. 12% less than in the same period in 2022 (EUR 168,217 thousand).

AB Rokiškio suris Group earned a net profit of EUR 1,794 thousand in the first 6 months of 2023. In the same period of 2022, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 5,781 thousand.

The Group's lower operating result is due to a significant drop in demand and prices for fresh fermented cheeses, milk sugar and other whey products and fats (butter, cream) in the first half of 2023.


The Company's unaudited consolidated interim report and consolidated financial statements for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2023.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200

