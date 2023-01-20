|
20.01.2023 15:00:00
Six Smartphone Tips for Traveling Internationally in 2023
CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With pent up demand for travel after years of restrictions, international travel options are gaining in popularity. The U.S. dollar is strong, making international travel especially attractive, and according to a recent survey by MMGY Travel Intelligence, a quarter of Americans with travel plans within the next six months are expecting to travel internationally, the highest percentage in three years.
An important aspect of deciding to travel internationally is your access to smartphone connectivity, either using your mobile plan or the availability of public Wi-Fi. You may be asking yourself if your phone will work, how much it will cost and if you even want to use it while on vacation. The experts at UScellular are here to help you navigate through these questions and more with the following six tips:
For more news and information from UScellular, go to newsroom.uscellular.com.About UScellular
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.
For more information, contact: Katie Frey, UScellular, katie.frey@uscellular.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-smartphone-tips-for-traveling-internationally-in-2023-301726318.html
SOURCE UScellular
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.