Sixt Q2 Results Climb, Backs FY22 Revenue View; Sees EBIT At Top End Of View; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Sixt SE, or Sixt car hire (SIXGF.PK), a German car rental company, on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter profit and revenues. Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2022 revenue view, and said it now expects consolidated EBT at the upper end of the forecast range. Shares of Sixt were losing around 7 percent in German trading.

For the second quarter, consolidated result was 93.8 million euros, up 49.7 percent from 62.7 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 1.99 euros, higher than 1.33 euros last year.

The second-quarter reported EBT was 129.8 million euros, an increase of 66.6 percent from last year's 77.9 million euros.

Consolidated revenue increased 48.4 percent to 743.8 million euros from 501.2 million euros a year ago.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2022 forecast for consolidated revenue and expects consolidated EBT to be at the upper end of the range last announced of 380 million euros to 480 million euros.

In Germany, Sixt rent a car shares were trading at 116.90 euros, down 6.78 percent.

