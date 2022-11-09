Sixt Q3 Profit Rises; Now Sees FY22 EBT At Upper End Of Forecast Range; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Sixt SE, or Sixt car hire (SIXGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter consolidated result grew 2 percent to 201.4 million euros from last year's 197.4 million euros.

Consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT increased 11.8 percent from last year to 283.1 million euros.

Consolidated revenue increased 24.8 percent to 997.1 million euros from last year's 799 million euros.

The largest contributor to growth in the third quarter was the North America segment, where revenue increased by 57.4 percent to 276.3 million euros.

The market environment is still positive in terms of both demand and prices at the moment.

Looking ahead for the financial year 2022, SIXT continues to expect a consolidated revenue of between 2.8 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros, and a consolidated EBT to be at the upper end of the previously communicated range of 500 million euros to 550 million euros.??

In Germany, Sixt SE shares were trading at 92.45 euros, down 3.85 percent.

