30.11.2022 00:23:00
Sixth Circuit Upholds Ohio District Court Class-Wide Injunction Preventing Air Force from Mistreating Over 10,000 Air Force Members with Religious Exemptions to the Covid-19 Vaccination
CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2022, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the class-certification and class-wide national injunction protecting over 10,000 Air Force Members from being punished and separated because of their religious convictions against taking the currently available COVID-19 vaccines.
The Court held that under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, "the Air Force wrongly relied on its 'broadly formulated' reasons for the vaccine mandate to deny specific exemptions to the Plaintiffs, especially since it has granted secular exemptions to their colleagues." And the Court held that "[t]he Plaintiffs have offered '[s]ignificant proof'—indeed, the evidence is undisputed—that the Air Force has a 'uniform' practice of denying religious exemptions to anyone who wants to remain in the service."
Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Aaron Siri, Wendy Cox, and Elizabeth A. Brehm at Siri & Glimstad; Chris Wiest, with Chris Wiest Attorney at Law, PLLC; and Thomas Bruns, with Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong, LLC.
The full decision from the Court can be found at: https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CourtOfAppealsOpinionDoster.pdf and other case documents relating to this class action, including the class-wide preliminary injunction order, are available at: https://www.sirillp.com/airforce/.
