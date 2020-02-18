Siyata Mobile Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM | OTCQX: SYATF), a leading global developer and provider of push-to-talk over cellular solutions for first responder and enterprise workers announces that Arlen Hansen, Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Thursday, February 20th

TIME: 09:30 AM EST / 06:30 AM PST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/022020VIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

Signed Master Supply Agreement with Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Vendor

UV350 is now available through AT&T and Verizon in the United States as well as the additional carriers in Canada and globally.

as well as the additional carriers in and globally. Received $1.1 M Purchase Order for UV350 from major US Distributor

Purchase Order for UV350 from major US Distributor The Company announced that they would be a major supplier in a government tender for PoC devices valued at $3 - $5M ($CAD)

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a global vendor of in-vehicle cellular IoT solutions for first responder and commercial fleet vehicles. The flagship UV350 is the world's first 4G/LTE in-vehicle IoT cellular solution, incorporating voice, data, push-to-talk over cellular, fleet management, and other public safety software to increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SiyataMobile

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/siyata-mobile/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

