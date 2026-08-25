SJM Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QE4S / ISIN: US78428L1035
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25.08.2026 11:05:16
SJM Holdings H1 Loss Widens, Adj. EBITDA Rises; Shares Down
(RTTNews) - SJM Holdings Ltd. (SJMHY, 0880.HK), a casino and resorts operator in Macau, reported Tuesday wider net loss in its first half of fiscal 2026 with weak gaming revenues, while adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, increased from last year.
In Hong Kong, the shares closed Tuesday's regular trading 2.36 percent lower, at HK$1.450.
The first-half loss attributable to owners was HK$294.7 million, compared with a loss of HK$182.2 million in the prior year period. Loss per share widened to HK4.1 cents from HK2.6 cents last year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3 percent to HK$1.70 billion from HK$1.65 billion a year ago.
Total Group net revenue declined 20.8 percent to HK$11.59 billion from HK$14.64 billion in the first half of the previous year.
Net gaming revenue earned by SJM Resorts, S.A. fell 22.5 percent to HK$10.56 billion from HK$13.63 billion last year.
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