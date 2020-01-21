SJV Data Solutions Launches Post-Hire Monitoring Platform Poised to Reduce Workplace Risk

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SJV Data Solutions, a global provider of background screening data and research for consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) is pleased to announce the release of the industry's only real-time Continuous Criminal Monitoring solution. By monitoring employees' incarceration activity post-hire, this solution helps CRAs and their clients reduce workforce risk and provide a safer environment for the employer, its employees, and its customers.

SJV's real-time Continuous Criminal Monitoring solution—as opposed to post-hire interval-based checks—is a recent innovation in the background screening industry. Demand for real-time criminal data has grown rapidly over the past several years, as employers are often held accountable for what they "should have known" about their current workforce. For example, with Continuous Criminal Monitoring, a home health company can be notified if one of its in-home caregivers is incarcerated for activity related to theft or violence.

This product is the first collaboration borne from the partnership between Appriss Insights and SJV Data Solutions, whereby Appriss supplies its proprietary criminal data via SJV's intuitive Employee Population Management Platform. The paradigm created by this product has a disruptive effect in the marketplace, connecting the employer with employee risk information (via the CRA) in real-time.

"Safety, particularly in regulated industries and those working with vulnerable populations, is more important than ever to employers," said SJV Data Solutions' President and CEO, Scott Vanek. "Our Continuous Criminal Monitoring solution, powered by Appriss' proprietary data sources, helps CRAs mitigate risk, creating safer workplaces."

This innovative product is the latest offered by SJV; the company's suite of solutions includes criminal record research and court data, resume verification data, medical compliance data, and international background check data.

"We are proud to partner with SJV Data Solutions based on its exceptional reputation providing top-tier data solutions to CRAs," said Brian Matthews, President of Appriss Insights. "Through our united efforts, this solution is positioned to significantly elevate the industry standard, and, ultimately, make workplaces and communities safer."

About SJV Data Solutions:

SJV Data Solutions is the most trusted name in people-data powering background screening providers with the industry's most comprehensive screening platform featuring thousands of data sources, including criminal records and court data, resume verification, medical sanctions and international data solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.sjvdata.com

SOURCE SJV Data Solutions