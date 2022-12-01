SK Biopharmaceuticals Names Donghoon Lee, Head of Bio Investment Center of SK Inc., as New CEO

Mr. Lee brings expertise in global new biz development to further strengthen SK Biopharmaceuticals as SK Group's key bio business

PANGYO, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, an innovative global pharmaceutical company, announced that it has named Mr. Donghoon Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Bio Investment Center of SK Inc., as the new Chief Executive Officer and President of SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science. Mr. Lee will take the helm at the two companies, effective January 1 2023.

Mr. Lee will bring expertise in global new business development and deal-making to further spur the growth of SK Biopharmaceuticals. Dr. Jeong Woo Cho, who had been the CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Life Science since 2017, will serve as the President of Future Growth.

Also, Mr. Jonggil Choi, Vice President of Bio Investment Center of SK Inc., has been appointed as the Vice President of Global Strategy.

The new CEO previously held leadership positions at a renowned global professional services firm, KPMG, and pharmaceutical companies, including as the CEO and Executive Vice President of Dong-A Socio Holdings.

At SK Inc., Lee headed the Bio Investment Center, executing key investment deals in line with SK Group's vision to fortify battery, bio, and chip (BBC) businesses as its main growth drivers.

He spearheaded SK's global deals such as launching a U.S. joint venture called ProteoVant, a protein degradation company, with Switzerland-based Roivant Sciences; acquiring France-based Yposkesi, a CDMO for cell and gene therapies; and making investments in the Center for Breakthrough Medicines, a Philadelphia-based cell and gene therapy CDMO, and Singapore-based biotech company Hummingbird.

SK Biopharmaceuticals said backed by his experience and leadership, Mr. Lee will be in the forefront of the company to transform it into a leading global healthcare company, while generating synergy with SK Group, its affiliates, and partners.

"I will focus on enhancing SK Biopharmaceuticals' potential by actively seeking global investment opportunities and business development," Mr. Lee said. "As SK Group's key growth engine in bio, I will lead SK Biopharmaceuticals to become a global healthcare company in the long term."

About SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK life science are global pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The companies have a pipeline of eight compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders, including epilepsy. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on early research in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK life science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com .

