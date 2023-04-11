11.04.2023 02:00:00

SK Biopharmaceuticals Wins Red Dot Design Award for Wearable Devices

  • 'Zero WiredTM' and 'Zero EarbudsTM' named 'Winners' in the healthcare category for outstanding product design
  • SK Biopharmaceuticals' wearable devices earn a global accolade once again following the CES® Innovation Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, an innovative global pharmaceuticals company, announced that its digital wearable devices – Zero WiredTM and Zero EarbudsTM – have won the Red Dot Design Award 2023 in the healthcare category for outstanding design.

Zero WiredTM (SK Biopharmaceuticals)

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's top design competitions that recognizes products for their design, aesthetics, functionality, impact, and innovation.

Zero WiredTM, a wired device connectable to mobile phones, and Zero EarbudsTM, an earbud device adjustable to fit various head sizes, measure bio-signals from brain activity, heart rhythm, and body movement.

SK Biopharmaceuticals is developing five wearable devices under the so-called "Project ZeroTM,"[1] aimed at optimizing its digital healthcare business model and ecosystem. The project's name is derived from the company's key mission to strive for the potential of "zero seizures" for patients with epilepsy.

Zero EarbudsTM (SK Biopharmaceuticals)

Winning the Red Dot Design Award is the second global accolade achieved by the company for its wearable devices. Zero WiredTM and Zero GlassesTM earned the CES® 2023 Innovation Awards for outstanding design and engineering from the Consumer Technology Association, the host of the world's biggest tech exhibition CES, in November, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd)

About SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science are global pharmaceutical companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The companies have a pipeline of eight new compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders, including epilepsy. Additionally, SK Biopharmaceuticals is focused on early research in oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng and SK Life Science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

[1] Zero WiredTM, Zero EarbudsTM, Zero GlassesTM, Zero HeadbandTM, Zero HeadsetTM

