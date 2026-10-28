SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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28.10.2026 17:40:02
SK Hynix: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) announced quarterly revenue reached 104.6 trillion South Korean won, surpassing the 100 trillion won level for the first time, as artificial intelligence (AI) memory demand accelerated. The chipmaker is locking in multiyear customer contracts while returning substantial capital directly to shareholders. Three things management said on the call stand out.
Customer commitments under long-term agreements (LTAs) now cover over half of total capacity for 2027 and 2028, providing predictable cash flow as customers seek guaranteed memory supply for AI workloads.
Management committed to returning over half of free cash flow through massive dividends and share buybacks, funded by operating cash generation and asset sales.
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