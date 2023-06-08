SK hynix Begins Mass Production of Industry's Highest 238-Layer 4D NAND

Product compatibility test with global smartphone manufacturer underway

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com ) announced today that it has started mass production of its 238-layer 4D NAND Flash memory, following the development in August 2022, and that product compatibility test with a global smartphone manufacturer is underway.

"SK hynix has developed solution products for smartphones and client SSDs which are used as PC storage devices, adopting the 238-layer NAND technology, and has moved into mass production in May," the company said. "Given that the company secured world-class competitiveness in price, performance and quality for both 238-layer NAND and the previous generation 176-layer NAND, we expect these products to drive earnings improvement in the second half of the year."

The 238-layer product – the smallest NAND in size – has a 34% higher manufacturing efficiency compared to the previous generation of 176-layer, resulting in a significant improvement in cost competitiveness.

Besides, with a data-transfer speed of 2.4Gb per second, a 50% increase from the previous generation, and approximately 20% increase in read and write speed, the company is confident that it will be able to deliver an improved performance to the smartphone and PC customers using this technology.

Once the product compatibility test with the global smartphone manufacturer is completed, SK hynix will begin supplying the 238-layer NAND product for smartphones, and expand the technology across its product portfolio such as PCIe 5.0* SSDs and high-capacity server SSDs going forward.

* PCIe 5.0: PCIe(Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) is a serial-structured high-speed input/output interface used in the main boards of digital devices, with PCIe 5.0 doubling the data rate to 32GT/s(Gigatransfer per second) from PCIe 4.0

"We will continue to overcome NAND technology limitations and increase our competitiveness so that we can achieve a bigger turnaround than anyone else during the upcoming market rebound," said Jumsoo Kim, Head of S238 NAND at SK hynix.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally.

