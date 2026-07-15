SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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15.07.2026 13:05:00
SK Hynix Controls More Than Half the HBM Market Nvidia Depends On
Now that SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange, U.S. investors have a front-row seat to one of the most commanding positions in the entire artificial intelligence supply chain.The South Korean company makes more than half of the world's high-bandwidth memory -- the specialized chips that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) needs to make its AI accelerators work. That kind of market grip is rare, and understanding it is the key to understanding why this stock matters.SK Hynix's debut made it the largest first-time U.S. listing ever by a foreign company, after investor demand exceeded the shares available by more than seven times. The landmark IPO gives U.S. investors an easy way to buy one of the world's leading AI memory chipmakers, but the stock's strong debut doesn't eliminate the need to evaluate its long-term investment prospects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
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15.07.26
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14.07.26
|Samsung-Aktie plant nach NASDAQ-Start von SK hynix wohl kein eigenes US-Listing (finanzen.at)
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