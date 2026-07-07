Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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07.07.2026 10:48:00
SK Hynix Has a Massive Warning for Sandisk Stock Investors
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock has made investors significantly richer over the past year, delivering stunning gains of more than 3,660% as of this writing. The stock's phenomenal jump can be justified by the incredible increase in its revenue and earnings, fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand for storage chips.The demand for the NAND flash chips that Sandisk sells has significantly outpaced supply. The supply shortage has resulted in a significant jump in NAND flash prices, powering Sandisk's growth in the process. However, a recent announcement by memory giant SK Hynix may dent the very catalyst that's fueling Sandisk growth.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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