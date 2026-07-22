Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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22.07.2026 14:58:00
SK Hynix Has Fantastic News for Memory Stocks. Time to Buy Sandisk Before It Skyrockets on Aug. 5
SK Hynix is one of the most important memory manufacturers in the world. It enjoys a healthy market share in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash markets, which is why the CEO's latest comments suggest the memory supercycle is here to stay.The South Korean bellwether's CEO, Kwak Noh-Jung, recently told Reuters in an interview that he expects the memory shortage to worsen in 2027. What's more, he added that memory demand will continue to outstrip supply beyond 2030, despite the company's efforts to aggressively add capacity. All this bodes well for Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), one of the hottest names in the memory industry that has made investors significantly richer over the past year.Sandisk is going to release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results on Aug. 5. SK Hynix's comments about the state of the memory industry suggest that Sandisk could go on a parabolic run after its upcoming report. Let's see why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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