SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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14.07.2026 10:02:00
SK Hynix Has Traded at a Discount to Micron for Years. That May Be Changing.
For the past few years, artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks have been the most lucrative stocks on the market. It began with major hyperscalers like the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, but attention has shifted to more niche companies, such as those in the memory hardware industry.One of those companies is SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY), which has been trading on the Korean stock market since 1996, but made its U.S. debut on July 10, listing on the Nasdaq.The company raised $26.5 billion, the largest ever for a foreign listing in the U.S. That alone should give you an idea of the hype surrounding the company and its position in the AI ecosystem. But how does it compare to another key player in its industry?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|1 145,00
|3,62%