SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907210 / ISIN: KR7000660001

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06.11.2026 20:45:00

SK Hynix Just Announced Huge News for Micron Shareholders

Korean memory chip company SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) is one of the major players in this industry and a competitor to Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). So, how can its announcement of huge news affect Micron? Well, it has to deal with the state of the industry that these two operate in.

There isn't a ton that separates one memory chip producer from another, and the products are fairly commoditized. As a result, chip prices are highly driven by supply and demand laws.

Right now, demand is high, and supply is low, so prices are soaring. While times are good right now, the market is worried that demand will eventually soften, and the companies in this space will see their businesses collapse as a result. However, SK Hynix just pushed that date out further.

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SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs) 764,00 0,79% SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

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