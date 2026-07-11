SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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11.07.2026 05:50:00
SK Hynix Just Raised $26.5 Billion in the Biggest U.S. IPO Ever by a Foreign Company. Here's What It Signals for the AI Memory Boom.
The biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) ever by a foreign company belongs to a memory-chip maker. South Korea's SK Hynix (FRA: HY9H) priced 177.9 million American depositary shares at $149 apiece late Thursday, raising about $26.5 billion. That tops the $25 billion Alibaba raised in its 2014 debut, and it trails only SpaceX's June listing among U.S. IPOs of any kind.The shares began trading on the Nasdaq on a when-issued basis Friday and closed at $168.01, up 12.8% from the offer price, with regular trading under the SKHY ticker set to start Monday.A listing this size would be notable in any market. But what makes this one worth studying is what it says about demand for AI (artificial intelligence) memory. The world's biggest investors wanted far more of this company than they could get.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
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10.07.26
|SK Hynix’s US shares jump 13% on Nasdaq debut (Financial Times)
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10.07.26
|SK Hynix’s US shares jump 13% on Nasdaq debut (Financial Times)
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09.07.26