SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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29.06.2026 12:30:00
SK Hynix Just Sent a Huge Warning to Micron Investors
Massive demand for memory chips for artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference has been a boon for the three major memory chipmakers. Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have climbed over 850% in the past year, while its Korean competitors SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are up nearly 900% and 500%, respectively, in the same period. All three have benefited from a massive supply/demand imbalance, which has allowed them to charge record-high prices for their products.Now SK Hynix is making a move that should be a warning to Micron investors and the memory market in general. The company will list American depositary receipts on the Nasdaq stock exchange next month. The offer could raise over $29 billion. Here's why Micron investors need to pay attention.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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