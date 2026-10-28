SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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28.10.2026 15:50:06
SK Hynix Says Memory Is Sold Out Through 2029. Micron Is a Winner, Too
SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY), the South Korean memory chipmaker, reported its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 28, and the results didn't disappoint. But while the company is marking a record-setting quarter and a big jump in stock price today, I think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shareholders have plenty of reasons to be excited as well.
SK Hynix reported that its production of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is effectively sold out through 2029, with memory shortages expected to last through 2030. The company said long-term supply agreements, combined with customer contracts still under discussion, account for its expected production over the next three years.
"We expect it to be difficult to fully meet customers' volume requirements in the near term," Chief Financial Officer Woo-hyun Kim said on the company's earnings call. "Given the complexities involved in implementing leading-edge processes and the lead times required to construct new production facilities, a situation where supply cannot keep up with demand is expected to persist for some time, a constraint projected to continue through 2030."
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